Hancock: PM holidaying in Scotland but still "in touch"

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says although Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holidaying in Scotland, he is still "in touch with what's going on" in the UK.

He defended Mr Johnson's holiday, saying everyone needs to be "refreshed and ready to go" and sharing he "had a few days in the sea off Cornwall" recently.

Report by Connerv.

