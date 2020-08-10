Hancock: PM holidaying in Scotland but still 'in touch'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is giving extra funding to the NHS to support the recovery of people who have contracted Covid-19 and require significant long-term rehabilitation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.
Hamish, the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK for 25 years, will beleaving his home at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s HighlandWildlife Park in October. The wildlife conservation charity has announced thattwo and a half year old Hamish will be moving to Yorkshire Wildlife Park’sProject Polar habitat following a recommendation from the European EndangeredSpecies Programme.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a plan to increase testing for Covid-19 in Scotland to 65,000 a day before the Autumn. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has slammed European tourist hotspots that traditionally rely on visitors from the UK. Quarantine regulations banning Brits from cheap trips abroad has meant UK residents are stuck with having 'staycations,' or no vacation at all. According to CNN, the demand for UK beach holidays has skyrocketed. Hotel industry research indicates there was a 532% growth in searches for trips to Scotland, and searches for Cornwall up 325% year-on-year.
A stranded dolphin has been saved after a five-hour rescue operation inCornwall. The mammal was stuck in shallow water at Mawgan Creek in the HelfordEstuary, near Helston. The area is well known as a strandings trap fordolphins with many tidal muddy creeks and a team from the British DiversMarine Life Rescue was dispatched to help.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has joined politicians, transport officials and the public during a minute's silence at Edinburgh Waverley station to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn