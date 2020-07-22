Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons reopen in Leicester

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is giving extra funding to the NHS to support the recovery of people who have contracted Covid-19 and require significant long-term rehabilitation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says although Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holidaying in Scotland, he is still "in touch with what's going on" in the UK. He defended Mr Johnson's holiday, saying everyone needs to be "refreshed and ready to go" and sharing he "had a few days in the sea off Cornwall" recently.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.
