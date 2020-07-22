Global  
 

Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons reopen in Leicester

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons reopen in Leicester

Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons reopen in Leicester

Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons have reopened in Leicester afterlocal lockdown measures were eased in the city by Health Secretary MattHancock.


Leicester Leicester City and unitary authority area in England

Coronavirus: 'Bittersweet' relief as Leicester beauty salons reopen

 Beauty salons and nail bars can reopen in Leicester but not all treatments can be offered.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Local lockdown in Oldham would be 'catastrophic'

 The council leader says a Leicester-style lockdown could devastate businesses in the town.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Local restrictions eased in Leicester as other regions face potential return to lockdown

 Oldham reportedly 48 hours from severe lockdown as Northern Ireland mulls nationwide restrictions
Independent

Leicester lockdown: Beauty salons and nail bars to reopen

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says restrictions on gatherings in homes and gardens remain in place.
BBC News

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Government gives extra funding for Covid-19 recovery [Video]

Government gives extra funding for Covid-19 recovery

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is giving extra funding to the NHS to support the recovery of people who have contracted Covid-19 and require significant long-term rehabilitation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Hancock: PM holidaying in Scotland but still "in touch" [Video]

Hancock: PM holidaying in Scotland but still "in touch"

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says although Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holidaying in Scotland, he is still "in touch with what's going on" in the UK. He defended Mr Johnson's holiday, saying everyone needs to be "refreshed and ready to go" and sharing he "had a few days in the sea off Cornwall" recently. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief [Video]

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

