Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump’s ‘Troubling’ Claim About A Rigged Election

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Trump’s ‘Troubling’ Claim About A Rigged Election

Trump’s ‘Troubling’ Claim About A Rigged Election

Fox News’ Chris Wallace said it’s “troubling” that President Donald Trump claims the 2020 election is “rigged” against him.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump trying to put knee 'on the neck of democracy' -Al Gore [Video]

Trump trying to put knee 'on the neck of democracy' -Al Gore

In an exclusive Reuters interview, Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore weighed in on President Donald Trump's claim that voting by mail is unreliable, saying, "to try to deprive people who are scared of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:58Published
FDA Chief Refutes Trump’s Baseless Claim That ‘Deep State’ Is Slowing Vaccine Development [Video]

FDA Chief Refutes Trump’s Baseless Claim That ‘Deep State’ Is Slowing Vaccine Development

The head of the FDA refuted baseless claims by President Trump that a “deep state” was preventing coronavirus vaccine development until after the election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published
U.S. FDA chief refutes Trump's 'deep state' claim [Video]

U.S. FDA chief refutes Trump's 'deep state' claim

Dr. Stephen Hahn told Reuters the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not harbor staff seeking to sabotage the president's agenda. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published