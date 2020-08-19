Trump’s ‘Troubling’ Claim About A Rigged Election

Trump trying to put knee 'on the neck of democracy' -Al Gore



In an exclusive Reuters interview, Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore weighed in on President Donald Trump's claim that voting by mail is unreliable, saying, "to try to deprive people who are scared of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

FDA Chief Refutes Trump’s Baseless Claim That ‘Deep State’ Is Slowing Vaccine Development



The head of the FDA refuted baseless claims by President Trump that a “deep state” was preventing coronavirus vaccine development until after the election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago