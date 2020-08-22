In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'

Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director



The Senate Democratic Caucus recently wrote to the White House, signaling they would vote against confirming William Perry Pendley. According to HuffPost, they called on President Donald Trump to nominate someone else to oversee the Bureau of Land Management. Pendley is an extremist with a fondness for selling off private lands and reducing access to them. He's been serving as the interim BLM director. On August 15th, the White House announced that Trump will withdraw Pendley’s nomination.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published on January 1, 1970