In RNC speech, Trump warns of 'rigged election'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:08s - Published
During his first convention appearance at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his claim that voting by mail, a longstanding feature of American elections that is expected to be far more common during the coronavirus pandemic, could lead to an increase in fraud.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


