Trump rails against 'cancel culture'

U.S. President Trump spoke about "cancel culture" in his speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, saying its goal is to "make decent Americans live in fear" of being "driven from society."

At least two groups planned protests on city property on Thursday to coincide with Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination.

The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.

Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse' Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a Trojan horse for 'his party's entire left wing.'

President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, introduced him on Thursday at the Republican National Convention as he prepared to formally accept the party's nomination for..

Trump blasts Democrats for 'tearing down' country Speaking in front of a large crowd at the White House on Thursday as he accepted his party's nomination, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for 'tearing down' the country.

President Donald Trump delivered several lines that were intended to strike an uplifting tone, also jabbing at his opponent Joe Biden in his speech.

Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.

It doesn't matter if Trump or Biden wins, the anti-Chinese sentiment will remain on the White House agenda.

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, praises the efforts of President Trump while being...