Trump rails against 'cancel culture'

Trump rails against 'cancel culture'

U.S. President Trump spoke about "cancel culture" in his speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, saying its goal is to "make decent Americans live in fear" of being "driven from society."


Tough times to continue for Chinese firms in the US

 It doesn't matter if Trump or Biden wins, the anti-Chinese sentiment will remain on the White House agenda.
Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave U.S. [Video]

Trump promises tariffs on companies that leave U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he was re-elected, his administration would impose tariffs on any company that leaves the United States to create jobs elsewhere.

President Trump accepts Republican nomination, attacks Biden on foreign policy, trade and economy

 President Donald Trump delivered several lines that were intended to strike an uplifting tone, also jabbing at his opponent Joe Biden in his speech.
Trump blasts Democrats for 'tearing down' country [Video]

Trump blasts Democrats for 'tearing down' country

Speaking in front of a large crowd at the White House on Thursday as he accepted his party's nomination, U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Democrats for 'tearing down' the country.

Ivanka Trump says at RNC "Donald Trump has changed Washington"

 President Trump's daughter, Ivanka, introduced him on Thursday at the Republican National Convention as he prepared to formally accept the party's nomination for..
Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse'

Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a Trojan horse for 'his party's entire left wing.'

'The results speak for themselves': What Ivanka Trump and her siblings said about their father at the RNC

 The RNC has been a family affair for President Donald Trump, featuring speeches from first lady Melania Trump and all four of his adult children.
Protesters outside the White House make themselves heard inside as Trump readies RNC speech

 At least two groups planned protests on city property on Thursday to coincide with Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination.
Nikki Haley calls out Democrats' 'cancel culture', defends Pres. Trump

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN, praises the efforts of President Trump while being...
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture" [Video]

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What..

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that..

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event [Video]

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues..

