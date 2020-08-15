Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Eye On The Day 8/19
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden formally became the Democrats’ presidential nominee and the Postmaster General is suspending widely criticized moves to save money at the USPS.
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden formally became the Democrats’ presidential nominee, the Postmaster General is suspending widely criticized moves to save money at the USPS,..
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: a mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night, Dr. Birx says recent COVID-19 spread is less from bars and restaurants, and more..