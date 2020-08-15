Eye On The Day 8/19

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden formally became the Democrats’ presidential nominee and the Postmaster General is suspending widely criticized moves to save money at the USPS.

Democrats officially selected Joe Biden as their nominee for president on the second day of their...

Shorti Animations Day 19 of asking @Jack_Septic_Eye to play Hello Puppets on the VR 2 days ago

CBS Newspath EYE ON THE DAY: - Mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night - Dr. Birx says recent COVI… https://t.co/Swkmv6Arjr 1 day ago

PAT QUINN RT @KCTV5 : EYE ON THE DAY: ✅Mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night ✅Dr. Birx says recent COVID-19 spread is le… 1 day ago

BOT 🄼🄴🄽🄶༄ؘ ۪۪۫۫ ▹TḙᾰՊSṳℓṧ✺ℓ◃ ۪۪۫۫ ༄ᴬ'ᵀᴱᴱᴺ ⁰¹⁵ RT @SB19Official : [SB19 CONCERT TICKET REGISTRATION] GET READY, A'TINs! The long wait is over. Save these dates to score SB19's FREE CONCE… 1 day ago

WSPA 7News EYE ON THE DAY: - Mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night - Dr. Birx says recent COVI… https://t.co/GzJeGYyJCS 1 day ago

CBS 21 News EYE ON THE DAY: - Mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night - Dr. Birx says recent COVI… https://t.co/sGVtvUO1xQ 23 hours ago

KLBK News EYE ON THE DAY: - Mostly virtual Democratic National Convention kicked off last night - Dr. Birx says recent COVI… https://t.co/Yli1aMxVuf 18 hours ago