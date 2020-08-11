PLAYERS AVAILABLE FOR FREE RIGHT NOW XI
Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 11:34s - Published
Joe Hart and Nathaniel Clyne are keen to recapture the form that made them beloved at Manchester City and Liverpool having seen their contracts expire at their Premier League clubs, while AC Milan are losing midfield stalwart Giacomo Bonaventura.
PSG legend Thiago Silva is also available for any club in need of world-class experience, and could arrive a Champions League winner.