Badshah summoned by Mumbai police in the fake followers case, trouble mounts | Oneindia News

Trouble mounts for Bollywood singer Badshah in the fake followers case as The Mumbai Police has summoned him on August 20th for questioning.

As the crime brach documents says that there are reasons hinting at Badshah purposely trying to delay the investigation.

It also said that there is reason to believe that he is aware of the facts of the case but the singer is trying to hamper the investigation by evading it.

The police has also claimed discrepansies in his earlier statements and factual circumstances with him supressing important information crucial for the case.

The cops have asked him to be present for the questioning tomorrow to avoid any more delay in the investigation.


