Jazz in the Park Moves and Grooves Straight to You!

Summer in Milwaukee wouldn't be complete without a night out listening to jazz, and overlooking the city.

Fans of Jazz in the Park were sad to hear that due to the pandemic, it would not be happening this summer.

It would be the first time since 1991 that music did not fill the ears of adorning fans in the park.

However the show must go on!

We are joined by Emily McElwee, Executive Director to explain how you can enjoy some great music this summer, and be safe!

Plus Performers Lockjaw featuring Toty Ramos and Luis Diaz perform Toty Ramos’s “Midnite Mambo”!

ACA Entertainment and the East Town Association are partnering up to present a night of smooth jazzy sound waves over the airwaves.

It's going virtual!

You can catch some of Milwaukee's best musicians Thursday Aug 20th and Thursday Aug 27th streaming live from the East Town and Jazz in The Park Facebook Pages.

If you would like to help continue the tradition and fun that comes with Jazz in the Park you can donate at https://paypal.me/supportjazzinthepark.