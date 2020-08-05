Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in voting

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:38s - Published 6 minutes ago

[NFA] President Trump’s reelection campaign sued New Jersey following the decision by the state’s Democratic governor to mail a ballot to every voter in addition to in-person voting, making it the second state the campaign has sued over mail-in voting.

President Trump’s reelection campaign took the battle over mail-in ballots to New Jersey, suing the state after its Democratic governor said a ballot would be mailed to every eligible voter.

Trump’s campaign called the step “illegal,” in a suit filed Tuesday in federal court.

It’s the second such effort by the Republican to go after plans to expand voting by mail ahead of the November election.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign sued Nevada over a similar plan, saying mailing ballots will result in “inevitable” voter fraud.

Election experts say voting by mail is as secure as any other method, and that any kind of voting fraud in the U.S. is extremely rare.

Both states targeted by Trump lawsuits still offer in-person voting in addition to expanding voting by mail.

And many states are encouraging voting early, or by mail, citing safety concerns over the highly-contagious coronavirus.

And a bipartisan majority of Americans agree, that mail delivery will be a vital part of the November election.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found majorities of Democrats and Republicans want the government to spend more money on the U.S. Postal Service.

On Tuesday Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would pause any service changes after complaints arose that certain cuts could interfere with mail-in voting.