Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Girl Scouts Introduce French Toast-Inspired Cookie

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Girl Scouts Introduce French Toast-Inspired Cookie

Girl Scouts Introduce French Toast-Inspired Cookie

The new cookie will be available when Girl Scout cookie season starts in January.

Amy Johnson reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Girl Scouts Launches French Toast-inspired Cookie For 2021

Girl Scouts of the USA or GSUSA announced the launch of a French toast-inspired cookie, Toast-Yay!,...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •NPR


Girl Scouts announce new Toast-Yay! cookies coming in 2021, online sales expected to continue amid COVID-19

Girl Scout Cookie season starts in January but the Girl Scouts reveled a new French toast-inspired...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

ManchesterRTs

Manchester Retweets 🐝🐝🐝 RT @_ormey: Girl Scouts introduce new French toast cookie flavour for 2021 https://t.co/emNRUVURHW https://t.co/KLDrH3DKxy 58 seconds ago

BurtonPixels

Vertex RT @Independent: Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavour for 2021 https://t.co/gwQw91r9XL 32 minutes ago

_ormey

Jon Orme Girl Scouts introduce new French toast cookie flavour for 2021 https://t.co/emNRUVURHW https://t.co/KLDrH3DKxy 2 hours ago

IloveStarfruit

I love Starfruit Girl Scouts introduce new French toast cookie flavour for 2021 https://t.co/NpvpGs38mx https://t.co/ZqbnNmClqy 4 hours ago

OvenPlank

The Oven Plank Girl Scouts introduce new French toast cookie flavour for 2021 https://t.co/3ABXfTEoOl 4 hours ago

IndyFood

Indy Food & Drink Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavour for 2021 https://t.co/p8gdBFEmBR 5 hours ago

Independent

The Independent Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavour for 2021 https://t.co/gwQw91r9XL 6 hours ago

jennasjems

Jenna Zibton YUM! Girl Scouts is hoping to make 2021 a little sweeter. https://t.co/xguhn1gXn1 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Girl Scouts Add French Toast Cookie [Video]

Girl Scouts Add French Toast Cookie

A new Girl Scouts cookie is coming, inspired by French Toast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:20Published
Girl Scouts Unveil New French Toast-Flavored Cookies [Video]

Girl Scouts Unveil New French Toast-Flavored Cookies

The Girl Scouts are bringing a new cookie to the market, which tastes of French toast (2:52). WCCO Mid-Morning - August 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:52Published
Girl Scouts Announce New Cookie Flavor [Video]

Girl Scouts Announce New Cookie Flavor

Toast-Yay is a french toast-inspired cookie, dipped in icing.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published