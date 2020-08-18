|
|
|
Girl Scouts Introduce French Toast-Inspired Cookie
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Girl Scouts Introduce French Toast-Inspired Cookie
The new cookie will be available when Girl Scout cookie season starts in January.
Amy Johnson reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Girl Scouts of the USA or GSUSA announced the launch of a French toast-inspired cookie, Toast-Yay!,...
RTTNews - Published
Also reported by •NPR
|
Girl Scout Cookie season starts in January but the Girl Scouts reveled a new French toast-inspired...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|