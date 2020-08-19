Hartwick College students return to campus

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 hours ago

Hartwick College students are slowly returning to campus with strict policies in place that students will have to adapt to, or else.

Strict policies in place that students will have to adapt to, or else.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj about the rigid protocols surrounding campus safety.

The campus here at hartwick college is still fairly quiet.

College students will be moving in on august 22nd, but not before showing proof of testing negative for covid 19.

Students will be re-tested once they arrive on campus.

Student and faculty members will be tested every other week throughout the first semester.

Paula lee hobson is the vice president for college advancement here at hartwick.

She tells me these and other protocols are all part of being able to give students what they want.

.

None .

None sot: paula lee hobson, vice president for college advancement hartwick college they want that face to face instruction that we had to do remotely in the late spring of last year, so this is what they're asking for.

We have about 165 students who have chosen to study remotely, but the rest of our students want to come back.

Move in is by appointment only.

Students are given a 3 hour block and are allowed only one helper.

In addition to the covid 19 testing, students will be required to wear masks and maintain social distanci, buthe proceres for keepistudent.

Sot: paula lee hobson, vice president for college advancement hartwick college we've adjusted our class scheduleo ere's a0 minutereak betweeeach class.

Typically there wouldhav, so each room will be sanitized and cleaned before the next class arrives.

Sot: kirk tupaj the administration here at hartwick is taking a stern stance on the policies surrounding student conduct on and off of campus.

Sot: paula lee hobson, vice president for college advancement hartwick college we have set very strict guidelines for our students.

There will be a zero tolerance policy.

If there's one infraction they will be sent home on administrative leave.

At t endf the day, bottom line know this all about every student and every staff member has to make excellent choices.

Orientation here is known as wick week, and is being spread out over a 5 day period for incoming and transfer students.

Classes will begin on august 31st.

At hartwick college in oneonta, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.> a new warning from the governor