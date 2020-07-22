The Personal History of David Copperfield - Behind the Scenes

Check out the official trailer for the comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield, based on the novel David Copperfield by Charles Dickens.

It stars Dev Patel, Aneurin Barnard, Peter Capaldi, Morfydd Clark, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Paul Whitehouse.

The Personal History of David Copperfield Release Date: August 28, 2020 Are you excited for The Personal History of David Copperfield?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!