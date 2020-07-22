The Personal History of David Copperfield - Behind the Scenes

Global  
 

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:53s
Check out the official trailer for the comedy-drama The Personal History of David Copperfield, based on the novel David Copperfield by Charles Dickens.

It stars Dev Patel, Aneurin Barnard, Peter Capaldi, Morfydd Clark, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Paul Whitehouse.

The Personal History of David Copperfield Release Date: August 28, 2020 Are you excited for The Personal History of David Copperfield?

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD movie clip - This is a Remarkable Day THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and perseverance through..

The Personal History of David Copperfield Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness,..

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Movie Clip - I Like To Pretend He Speaks Plot synopsis: THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD re-imagines Charles Dickens’ classic ode to grit and..

