Eternal Beauty Movie - Sally Hawkins

When Jane (Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water, Blue Jasmine) is dumped at the altar, she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences.

From writer/director Craig Roberts (Just Jim), ETERNAL BEAUTY is a comic and moving drama with a stylish, unconventional edge, featuring an incredible performance from Sally Hawkins and a supporting cast including David Thewlis (Naked), Billie Piper (Doctor Who), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Alice Lowe (Sightseers) and Morfydd Clark (The Personal History Of David Copperfield).