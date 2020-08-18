Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property

Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property

Wildfires continued in Napa County on Wednesday, and residents in portions of wine country were advised that there's an “immediate threat to life and property” due to the blaze.

(August 19, 2020) The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has already burned over 46,225 acres, destroyed 50 structures and damaged another 50 structures across Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties, according to local media reports.

There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Terrifying footage of photographer's journey through heart of wildfire burning in California [Video]

Terrifying footage of photographer's journey through heart of wildfire burning in California

Terrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the heart of the Gamble Fire which has burnt over 1,000 acres in California's Napa County.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in California during heatwave [Video]

Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in California during heatwave

Firefighters continue to battle the Gamble Fire near Lake Berryessa in California during a heatwave.Footage filmed on August 17 shows firefighters attempting to control the blaze.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
California firefighters battle Napa County blaze which triggers evacuations [Video]

California firefighters battle Napa County blaze which triggers evacuations

Californian firefighters battle a blaze in Napa County which has triggered evacuations in the surrounding area.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 07:02Published