Napa County engulfed in flames; Wine Country has immediate threat to life and property

Wildfires continued in Napa County on Wednesday, and residents in portions of wine country were advised that there's an “immediate threat to life and property” due to the blaze.

(August 19, 2020) The LNU Lightning Complex Fire has already burned over 46,225 acres, destroyed 50 structures and damaged another 50 structures across Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties, according to local media reports.

There are currently over 360 wildfires raging across the Golden State.