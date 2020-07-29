Water, Sewer and Utility Shutoffs To Resume Wednesday Video Credit: WEVV - Published 7 minutes ago Water, Sewer and Utility Shutoffs To Resume Wednesday Since March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gov. Eric Holcomb protected Hoosiers from being evicted or having their utilities shut off. That moratorium expired last week, Evansville Water, Sewer and Utilities making changes right now, impacting thousands. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend To some people in the community. Evansville water and sewer utility --- is starting the process of disconnecting services -- for those behind on their bills. 44news reporter- tyler druin-- looks at the impact it will have on river city families. Since march evansville residents haven't' had to pay their utilities or water bill or face shut offs- as of today thats changing - "the physical shut offs start today" according to evansville water sewer and utility there are over 2,100 customers facing water and utility shut offs in the city right now - "unfortunately we knew this day was coming - i know to many people right now that are suffering" the moratorium on utility shutoff's by order of gov. Eric holcomb ended friday - the utility board voted to resume shut offs starting wednesday- however - late fees - disconnection and reconnection fees along with- deposits for residential customers have all been waived through october "but really we've known about this day coming for months" currently nearly 700 customers have made some type of payment arrangement if you've received a disconnect notice - the utility company says shut offs will happen through out the month - not all at once - "if contact isn't made and arrangements are made in advance of the shut off time, that is when the water service will be shut off" according to ewsu there are options for people that are behind, all you have to do is reach out to customer service - in evansville tyler druin 44news. The re-open evansville task





