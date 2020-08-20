Global  
 

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides.

The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".


Kamala Harris speech: What was the verdict on how she did?

 The California senator made history to formally accept the Democratic VP nomination. How did she do?
These are the women who introduced Kamala Harris at the DNC

 She was introduced by a trio of women​ important to her: Her sister Maya Harris, her niece Meena Harris and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.
Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 3

 Kamala Harris made history in accepting her official nomination for the vice presidency: She became the first woman of color to join a major party’s national..
Harris accepts vice presidential nod [Video]

Harris accepts vice presidential nod

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major U.S. presidential ticket.

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires [Video]

Trump urges boycott on Goodyear tires

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats. Gloria Tso reports.

‘He Stiffed Our Party’: Bloomberg Doubts Resurface Before D.N.C. Speech

 Michael Bloomberg’s appearance on the final night of the Democratic convention has reignited questions about his pledge to throw his fortune behind the effort..
Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency [Video]

Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency

In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president BarackObama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in thework" during his term in the White House. Obama suggested that President Trumphas used the position as a "reality show".

Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy [Video]

Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy

Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr Trump in November.

Democrats Have Their Doubts About Biden’s Bipartisan Bonhomie

 Twelve years after he left the Senate, a President Biden would find a Capitol that is far more partisan and less open to deal-making than the one that shaped his..
Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination, wildfires, AMC Theatres reopen: 5 things to know Thursday

 Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic Party's nomination for president, wildfires rage in California and Colorado and more news you need to know..
The Speech Joe Biden Has Been Preparing For His Entire Life

 Some of it is familiar, after almost 50 years in politics. Some of it, like delivering such a momentous address to a virtual crowd, will be new.
'Extreme' California wildfires force evacuations [Video]

'Extreme' California wildfires force evacuations

A firefighting helicopter pilot was killed in a crash, and dozens of homes burned in California on Wednesday as hundreds of lightning-sparked blazes forced tens of thousands of people to flee their dwellings. Libby Hogan reports.

'It was a bummer': Dax Shepard needs surgery after breaking multiple bones in motorcycle accident

 Dax Shepard revealed that he needs surgery after breaking multiple bones during a motorcycle accident at a California racetrack over the weekend.
Gabby Giffords' DNC speech offered powerful example of resilience

 "I have not lost my voice," Giffords said. "America needs all of us to speak out even when you have to fight to find the words."
