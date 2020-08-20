Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides.
The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats. Gloria Tso reports.
In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president BarackObama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in thework" during his term in the White House. Obama suggested that President Trumphas used the position as a "reality show".
Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr Trump in November.
A firefighting helicopter pilot was killed in a crash, and dozens of homes burned in California on Wednesday as hundreds of lightning-sparked blazes forced tens of thousands of people to flee their dwellings. Libby Hogan reports.