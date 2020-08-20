Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides.

The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".