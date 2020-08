Study: Kids may play large role in spreading coronavirus

More Than 97,000 American Kids Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Last Two Weeks Of July



More than 97,000 American children tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July. The numbers were reported and published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Study suggests young children can carry as much coronavirus viral load as adults



A recent study suggests that young children can carry the same level of coronavirus viral load in their nose compared to older children and adults, raising questions on how easily children can spread.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:39 Published 3 weeks ago