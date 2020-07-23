Global  
 

Mali coup leaders promise elections after Keita overthrow

Mali coup leaders promise elections after Keita overthrow

Mali coup leaders promise elections after Keita overthrow

Coup makers who overthrew President Keita say they are more interested in the stability of the country than power.


Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny [Video]

Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny

“I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power,” Keita said. “I have decided to step down from office.”View on euronews

The colonel who overthrew Mali's president [Video]

The colonel who overthrew Mali's president

Mali coup: UN joins global condemnation of military takeover

 President Keïta was forced to resign after being detained by soldiers.
BBC News
Mali: Misinformation circulates on social media in aftermath of coup | #TheCube [Video]

Mali: Misinformation circulates on social media in aftermath of coup | #TheCube

In times of high tension, misinformation can trend online. Journalist Hannane Ferdjani broke down the false claims that caught traction following the coup in Mali.

Mali: Coup Leaders Promise New Elections As Detained Keita Steps Down

[RFI] Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said on Wednesday he was stepping down after his arrest...
allAfrica.com - Published

Mali: A revolt that led to a coup d'etat

The leaders of the military coup in Mali, in which President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was detained and...
Deutsche Welle - Published


PhBaumann

Philippe Baumann2 RT @SeDanSmith: #Mali 's armed forces committed 195 extrajudicial killings in the first six months of 2020, according to MINUSMA. Since F… 4 minutes ago

Ed_Reuters

Edward McAllister Mali protest leader steps back as coup leaders promise election https://t.co/oD7Yr4QpGo 6 minutes ago

f_yambo

PROF. OLUYAMBO RT @Reuters: One of Mali’s most influential power brokers, Mahmoud Dicko, will withdraw from politics, his spokesman said, after a meeting… 16 minutes ago

SeDanSmith

Seán Smith #Mali 's armed forces committed 195 extrajudicial killings in the first six months of 2020, according to MINUSMA.… https://t.co/lQlQVHeDQH 17 minutes ago

Tusk8rman

無爲 RT @Reuters: Soldiers who ousted Mali’s president in a coup promised to oversee elections within a ‘reasonable’ time, though it still isn't… 21 minutes ago

MichelSow

Michel Sow 🇸🇳 🇫🇷 🇺🇬 RT @DG_Lewis: Ball #ECOWAS + co's court. #Mali opposition, including influential cleric who spearheaded mass protests, appear satisfied wit… 24 minutes ago

_l17r_

Lukas Daniel Klausner RT @democracyupdate: #Mali protest leader steps back as coup leaders promise election https://t.co/HQlJhXW8JG 26 minutes ago

democracyupdate

Democracy Navigator #Mali protest leader steps back as coup leaders promise election https://t.co/HQlJhXW8JG 48 minutes ago


Mali coup: Soldiers promise to hold new elections [Video]

Mali coup: Soldiers promise to hold new elections

Military leaders in Mali say they will prepare for new elections, after forcing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita out of power.

