Mali coup leaders, ECOWAS fail to reach agreement on transition
Regional bloc, military officers behind overthrow of President Keita fail to reach agreement on return to civilian rule.
Mali's post-coup talks make progressWest African mediators and Mali's coup leaders have agreed "certain points" in negotiations aimed at restoring civilian rule following the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita nearly a week ago. David Doyle reports.
Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian ruleFirst meeting between mutineers and ECOWAS delegate led by Nigeria's former President Jonathan lasted for 20 minutes.
Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public supportECOWAS has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body, with neighbours closing borders as the UN urged the immediate release of arrested government members.