Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mali coup leaders, ECOWAS fail to reach agreement on transition

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Mali coup leaders, ECOWAS fail to reach agreement on transition

Mali coup leaders, ECOWAS fail to reach agreement on transition

Regional bloc, military officers behind overthrow of President Keita fail to reach agreement on return to civilian rule.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mali Mali Landlocked country in West Africa

Mali coup: No deal on transitional government

 Talks in Mali aimed at resolving the political situation in the aftermath of last week's coup have...
WorldNews

African Leaders Demand Release of Ousted Mali President

 African leaders have condemned the military coup in Mali and demanded the immediate release of detained President Boubacar Keita. ......
WorldNews
Mali's post-coup talks make progress [Video]

Mali's post-coup talks make progress

West African mediators and Mali's coup leaders have agreed "certain points" in negotiations aimed at restoring civilian rule following the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita nearly a week ago. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Economic Community of West African States Economic Community of West African States intergovernmental economic union

Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule [Video]

Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule

First meeting between mutineers and ECOWAS delegate led by Nigeria's former President Jonathan lasted for 20 minutes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

West African envoys meet Mali’s military junta after coup

 BAMAKO: West African envoys held talks with Mali’s military junta on Saturday to try to push for a speedy return to civilian rule after a coup in the troubled..
WorldNews
Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support [Video]

Global condemnation of Mali coup despite public support

ECOWAS has moved to suspend the country from its decision-making body, with neighbours closing borders as the UN urged the immediate release of arrested government members.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Mutiny by Mali troops condemned by Ecowas and France

 Gunfire has been heard at an army base, and a government-owned building has been torched.
BBC News

Tweets about this