Mali's post-coup talks make progress

Top West African officials are arriving in Mali’s capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. Edward Baran reports.
Protesters filled the Independence Square in Minsk on Sunday, calling for Alexander Lukashenko to step down - despite warnings that they may now find themselves coming up against the military. David Doyle reports.