Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mali's post-coup talks make progress

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s - Published
Mali's post-coup talks make progress

Mali's post-coup talks make progress

West African mediators and Mali's coup leaders have agreed "certain points" in negotiations aimed at restoring civilian rule following the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita nearly a week ago.

David Doyle reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mali Mali Landlocked country in West Africa

Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule [Video]

Mali coup leaders meet mediators seeking return to civilian rule

First meeting between mutineers and ECOWAS delegate led by Nigeria's former President Jonathan lasted for 20 minutes.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

West African envoys meet Mali’s military junta after coup

 BAMAKO: West African envoys held talks with Mali’s military junta on Saturday to try to push for a speedy return to civilian rule after a coup in the troubled..
WorldNews
Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup [Video]

Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup

Top West African officials are arriving in Mali’s capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali [Video]

U.S. halts military cooperation in Mali

The United States said on Friday it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to the overthrow of the president, as thousands gathered in the capital to celebrate the junta's takeover. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta Malian politician

Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate

 President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was forced to resign on Tuesday after being detained by soldiers.
BBC News

The coup in Mali is an ominous sign for Francophone west Africa

 The swift toppling of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (aka IBK), the president of Mali, on Tuesday does not bode well for two overlapping (and troubled) sections of west..
WorldNews

Mali's coup is cheered at home but upsets neighbours

 Crowds cheered the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta but regional allies are not happy.
BBC News

West Africa West Africa Westernmost region of the African continent

West African bloc demands Malian leader be reinstated [Video]

West African bloc demands Malian leader be reinstated

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

David Doyle (actor) David Doyle (actor) American actor

Thousands protest in Belarus, as army issues warning [Video]

Thousands protest in Belarus, as army issues warning

Protesters filled the Independence Square in Minsk on Sunday, calling for Alexander Lukashenko to step down - despite warnings that they may now find themselves coming up against the military. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus [Video]

Thousands attend anti-government protests in Belarus

Anti-government protests were held in towns all over Belarus on Sunday (August 16). David Doyle reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:51Published
Mauritius oil spill ship breaks apart [Video]

Mauritius oil spill ship breaks apart

The bulk carrier that ran aground in Mauritius, causing a major oil spill, has broken apart authorities said on Saturday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
'You just react': man punches shark to save wife [Video]

'You just react': man punches shark to save wife

When a shark attacked his wife as the pair surfed off the coast of Australia's New South Wales, Mark Rapley says he 'just reacted' - punching the shark until it released her. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

West African envoys meet Mali’s military junta after coup

West African envoys meet Mali’s military junta after coup BAMAKO: West African envoys held talks with Mali’s military junta on Saturday to try to push for a...
WorldNews - Published


Tweets about this

TVAFRINET

Television Africa Network West African mediators jet to Mali seeking reversal of coup - West African mediators jet to Mali seeking reversal o… https://t.co/o3JwEf4F8D 1 day ago

Dis_Naija

DisNaija West African leaders start talks on Mali crisis Leaders of the West African group ECOWAS on Thursday began talks on… https://t.co/ncYGABwRiE 4 days ago

Sojourn72716129

Sojourner Truth RT @DG_Lewis: #ECOWAS plans to dispatch presidents to #Mali for post-coup talks, sources told @ReutersAfrica but opposition leaders support… 4 days ago

DG_Lewis

David Lewis #ECOWAS plans to dispatch presidents to #Mali for post-coup talks, sources told @ReutersAfrica but opposition leade… https://t.co/hyz4qexUXS 4 days ago