Manchester Arena timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning bombing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
“Cowardly” Hashem Abedi, 23, has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey with aminimum term of 55 years for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arenabombing.

Here are some of the key dates in the case.


Manchester Arena Manchester Arena Event arena in Manchester, England

Manchester Arena attack: Hashem Abedi jailed for minimum 55 years

 Hashem Abedi is sentenced for planning the suicide blast which left hundreds injured in May 2017.
BBC News

Hashem Abedi: Brother of Manchester Arena bomber jailed for life over murder of 22 victims

 The Manchester Arena bomber's brother has been jailed for life for his part in the terror attack.
Independent

Old Bailey Old Bailey Court in London and one of a number of buildings housing the Crown Court

Related news from verified sources

Terror timeline: How two brothers spent four months planning the arena bombing

Here are the key dates in the Manchester Arena bombing case:
Belfast Telegraph - Published


