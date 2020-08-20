Indore bags the top spot at the cleanest city for the fourth time in a row | Oneindia News

For the fourth time in a row, Indore has bagged the fourth place as the cleanest city in the country.

The government announced the results of the annual survey of cleanliness, the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Gujarat’s Surat bagged the second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai was ranked third.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congratulated the people of Indore for winning the first spot for the fourth time in a row.

.

This is the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by PM Modi in January 2016.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 covered 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns.