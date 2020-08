Local dog biscuit company is looking for investors

When Jackie Lovern decided to whip up some healthy dog treats for her dog Sargent, that was the birth her company Fetch!

Gourmet Dog Treats.

Jackie and her partner John Griveas have been growing the local, family owned company for five years.

John says "we have close to two-hundred brand customers from here to Alaska." Like many business owners, Jackie and John have been dealing with some tough challenges through the pandemic.

Jackie says "we need to restock our inventory and we can't do that right now because of our loss of income." To offset some of their losses and to help to continue to grow the company they have started a crowd funding campaign.

They would like to raise as much as two-hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

As John points out "It's an equity crowd funding campaign.

That means people are not donating to us." While there are no guarantees, John is hoping that participants will get a return on their investment.

Details on the crowdfunding campaign can be found here.