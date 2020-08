Nick reacts to Kawhi's Clippers' Game 2 loss to Luka's Mavericks, Los Angeles strategy needs some adjustment

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 2 loss of the NBA playoffs in the bubble against the Dallas Mavericks.

Nick feels Kawhi Leonard struggles to guard Luka Doncic and the Clippers should be alarmed moving forward.