LNU Lightning Complex: Solano County Homes Destroyed Walbridge Fire Grows; Healdsburg Evacuation Warning
Overnight, thousands joined the exodus from their homes as a wall of fire advanced in Napa and Solano counties.
Meanvhile, the 14,500-acre Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County is now the top priority for firefighting efforts in the LNU Lightning Complex fires (map) burning in the North Bay, Anne Makovec reports.
(8/20/20)