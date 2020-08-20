LNU Lightning Complex: Solano County Homes Destroyed Walbridge Fire Grows; Healdsburg Evacuation Warning

Overnight, thousands joined the exodus from their homes as a wall of fire advanced in Napa and Solano counties.

Meanvhile, the 14,500-acre Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County is now the top priority for firefighting efforts in the LNU Lightning Complex fires (map) burning in the North Bay, Anne Makovec reports.

(8/20/20)