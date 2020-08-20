Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LNU Lightning Complex: Solano County Homes Destroyed Walbridge Fire Grows; Healdsburg Evacuation Warning

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:23s - Published
LNU Lightning Complex: Solano County Homes Destroyed Walbridge Fire Grows; Healdsburg Evacuation Warning

LNU Lightning Complex: Solano County Homes Destroyed Walbridge Fire Grows; Healdsburg Evacuation Warning

Overnight, thousands joined the exodus from their homes as a wall of fire advanced in Napa and Solano counties.

Meanvhile, the 14,500-acre Walbridge Fire in Sonoma County is now the top priority for firefighting efforts in the LNU Lightning Complex fires (map) burning in the North Bay, Anne Makovec reports.

(8/20/20)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

echank07_

Stephany Manangkot RT @nbcbayarea: RAW VIDEO: Footage of the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the North Bay as it spreads to homes in Solano County. More video:… 41 minutes ago

_Nixo

Nicole Nixon RT @ezraromero: Most Evacuations Still In Place In Vacaville As Lightning Sparked Blaze Grows to 131,000 @CapRadioNews https://t.co/C6kN… 44 minutes ago

CHRISTO57130705

CHRISTOPHE François RT @accuweather: Multiple homes were destroyed as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burned out of control in Solano County, California, yester… 52 minutes ago

accuweather

AccuWeather Multiple homes were destroyed as the LNU Lightning Complex Fire burned out of control in Solano County, California,… https://t.co/0xbC1tdR0p 1 hour ago

RepThompson

Mike (Wear A Mask) Thompson RT @SolanoSheriff: ***LNU Lightning Complex Fire Missing Persons Reporting*** If you are unable to get a hold of a loved one in Solano Cou… 1 hour ago

aj_chesney

Alex Chesney @jenniheissel Thanks for sharing. It's pretty gnarly up here in Solano County with the LNU Lightning Complex Fire as well. 1 hour ago

PoliticalBeth

pb RT @Danielle0903: Head up: Travis Airforce Base in Fairfield has been evacuated as of 20 min ago. The LNU Lightning Complex fire has forced… 1 hour ago

Wandafay

Wandafay Daily! RT @kcranews: WILDFIRE UPDATE | Cal Fire is talking about the latest on the LNU Lightning Complex >> https://t.co/G6ypt4AlLr https://t.co/g… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: Evacuations Expanded To Felton, Ben Lomond; 40,000 Acres Burned [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: Evacuations Expanded To Felton, Ben Lomond; 40,000 Acres Burned

Thousands awoke in evacuation centers early Thursday, gripped with fear, anxiety and overwhelming concern about the fate of their homes and belongings as a massive timber and brush fire called the CZU..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:26Published
PG&E Troubleman Dies While Assisting First Responders In LNU Lightning Complex Fire [Video]

PG&E Troubleman Dies While Assisting First Responders In LNU Lightning Complex Fire

A PG&E troubleman has died in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:28Published
Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Still In Effect In Solano County [Video]

Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Still In Effect In Solano County

The destruction wrought by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is becoming more clear as the smoke dissipates.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:36Published