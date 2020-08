Olivia Wilde's Movie Secret

The 'Tron: Legacy' actress has received critical acclaim for her directorial debut 'Booksmart', and...

AM I GAY? 🏳️‍🌈 RT @EmLove59 : 😍 Would you see @RobertsEmma in : Olivia Wilde to Direct Secret Marvel Movie For Sony; Is It Spider-Woman??? – Deadline https… 49 minutes ago

Todd Koba Top story: Olivia Wilde to Direct Secret Marvel Movie For Sony; Is It Spider-Woman? – Deadline… https://t.co/GwgFwbOSnr 41 minutes ago

Two Phone Tarantino🦋 RT @DEADLINE : EXCLUSIVE: @oliviawilde has closed a deal to direct and develop a secret @Marvel film project revolving around a female chara… 27 minutes ago

Dwayne Jones RT @getFANDOM : Olivia Wilde closes deal with Sony to develop and direct a secret Marvel film believed to be 'Spider-Woman' 🕸 (via @DEADLIN … 13 minutes ago