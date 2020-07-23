Global  
 

Fayette Mall files bankruptcy

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Fayette Mall files bankruptcy
story at 5p

The fayette mall are filing or bankruptcy.

L3: abc 36 news white owners of fayette mall filing for bankruptcy c-b-l properties has announced it is entering into an agreement with bondholders to start the restructuring process.

According to bloomberg news.... c-b-l properties is more than $3 billion dollars in debt.

The company says the bankruptcy filing should have no impact on the fayette mall's day- to-day operations.




