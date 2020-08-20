Robinson students return Monday, staff preparing

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

End quote teachers and staff in robinson, illinois are getting ready to welcome back students.

The first day of school is this monday.

News 10's heather good traveled to robinson today.

She's live in the newsroom with more on what students can expect next week.

Heather... patrece... teachers and staff have been working all week inside robinson schools.

They've got more to do this year as they prepare classrooms to accommodate physical distancing... and materials for students who opted for remote learning.

The custodial staff is also busy with new cleaning machines.

Nats: "we're kind of discouraging visitors this year."

Inside nuttall middle school in robinson, illinois... nats: spraying?

Teachers and staff are getting ready for a new -- and very different school year.

Superintendent josh quick says, "i do feel confident that we're creating a safe space for students."

Schools superintendent -- josh quick -- says 90-percent of students district wide will return for in-person learning monday.

Materials for the 10-percent of students choosing the remote learning option are already set aside here.

Teachers are working on their classrooms... coming up with floor plans to keep students separated.

And... quick says the school day schedule has been adjusted.

"for example, once first period is over there's going to be a staggered dismissal of those students so they're not all out in the hallway at the same time."

Nats: spraying francie shaffer has worked as a custodian in this school district for more than a decade.

Nats: spraying she'll be using an electrostatic spraying machine to clean areas like the cafeteria this year.

"we are making sure that we disinfect between each group that's in there so we've had to arrange the schedule to allow for that."

It will be a challenging year... but quick says he and his staff are ready to take it on.

"we're excited to see our students back.

That's what we're here for and we like we can best serve them when they're here with us in person."

Superintendent quick hopes to answer your questions about the school year.

Robinson community unit school district 2 and the crawford county health department are hosting a community conversation this evening.

Representatives of area hospitals and the lawrence county health department will also be there.

The question and answer style event starts at 6-local time.

It will be streamed live on the districts facebook page and will later be uploaded to the district's youtube channel.

Live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10.