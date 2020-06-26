Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

To spread awareness of the day, the Parchman Project is hosting a rally in Gulfport.

August 22nd will be the first National Day of Freedom and Justice.

‘National Day of Freedom and Justice’ rally to take place at Jones Park

Apply for a job.- - august 22nd will be the first - national day of freedom and - justice.

To spread awareness of- the day, the- parchman project is hosting a - rally in gulfport.- the parchman project is an- organization that focuses on- prison reform by providing- educational opportunities,- assistance for families with- incarcerated loved ones, and- empowering rehabilitation for - inmates.- as of 2019, mississippi is the- second leading state of - incarcerated individuals per- capita so the project members - want to focus on advocating for- all inmates and their rights.

- - sara jane scott, president and- ceo of- the parchman project: "we need people down here talking about- what freedom- and justice means to them.

It's- not just for prison reform, you- know, we need to- keep these voices speaking and- we need to keep the fire- - - - burning."

The rally will be hosted at 2 - p.m.

In jones park.

For more- information on the event, - contact sara