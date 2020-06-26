‘National Day of Freedom and Justice’ rally to take place at Jones Park
August 22nd will be the first National Day of Freedom and Justice.
To spread awareness of the day, the Parchman Project is hosting a rally in Gulfport.
August 22nd will be the first National Day of Freedom and Justice.
The Parchman Project is an organization that focuses on prison reform by providing educational opportunities, assistance for families with incarcerated loved ones, and empowering rehabilitation for inmates. As of 2019, Mississippi is the second leading state of incarcerated individuals per capita so the project members want to focus on advocating for all inmates and their rights.
Sara Jane Scott, President and CEO of the Parchman Project: "We need people down here talking about what freedom and justice means to them.
It's not just for prison reform, you know, we need to keep these voices speaking and we need to keep the fire burning."
The rally will be hosted at 2 p.m.
in Jones Park.
For more information on the event, contact Sara