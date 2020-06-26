‘National Day of Freedom and Justice’ rally to take place at Jones Park

Global  
 

August 22nd will be the first National Day of Freedom and Justice.

To spread awareness of the day, the Parchman Project is hosting a rally in Gulfport.

Apply for a job.- - august 22nd will be the first - national day of freedom and - justice.

To spread awareness of- the day, the- parchman project is hosting a - rally in gulfport.- the parchman project is an- organization that focuses on- prison reform by providing- educational opportunities,- assistance for families with- incarcerated loved ones, and- empowering rehabilitation for - inmates.- as of 2019, mississippi is the- second leading state of - incarcerated individuals per- capita so the project members - want to focus on advocating for- all inmates and their rights.

- - sara jane scott, president and- ceo of- the parchman project: "we need people down here talking about- what freedom- and justice means to them.

It's- not just for prison reform, you- know, we need to- keep these voices speaking and- we need to keep the fire- - - - burning."

The rally will be hosted at 2 - p.m.

In jones park.

For more- information on the event, - contact sara




