Tracking the Tropics | August 20 evening update

Tracking the Tropics | August 20 noon updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 20, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Coronavirus cases reported at 2 Manatee County schools, official confirmsNew coronavirus cases are being reported at two schools in Manatee County, an official confirmed with ABC Action News on Wednesday afternoon. Story: https://bit.ly/34iJ9Bg
MEMA tracking tropical systemsMEMA Executive Director Greg Michel provides an update on two tropical systems moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 19 evening updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Tracking the Tropics | August 19, morning updateABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.