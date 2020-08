Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:42s - Published 3 minutes ago

Many movie theaters on the Treasure Coast are set to reopen their doors Friday for the first time since March, but the question remains whether or not customers think it's safe.

Multiple movie theaters on Treasure Coast set to reopen

MOVIE THEATERS.

THE TREASURECOAST WILL SEE MULTIPLECINEMAS REOPEN..

IN THE COMINGDAYS.

BUT THE QUESTION REMAINS-- WILL YOU BE COMFORTABLERETURNING TONIGHT DEREK LOWESPOKE TO ONE THEATER MANAGERABOUT THE MEASURES THEY'VEBEEN TAKING SINCE JUNE TO KEEPMOVIE GOERS SAFE.<< LL TOP: BEFORE CUSTOMERSCAN ENTER THIS FORT PIERCETHEATER THEY'LL HAVE TO LINEUP SOCIALLY DISTANCED ON THESEFLOOR MARKERS AND HAVE THEIRTEMPERATURE TAKEN.

PKG:*NATSOF THE FOG GU* INSIDE THETOUCH STAR CINEMAS IN FORTPIERCE, ASSISTANT MANAGERNATHALIE DESIR IS DOING WHATSHE CAN TO KEEP CUSTOMERS SAFEFROM COVID 19.

55:36 NATHALIEDESIR, ASSISTANT MANAGER,TOUCHSTAR CINEMAS EACH THEATERIS SANITIZED MULTIPLES TIMES,DAILY, MULTIPLE TIMES.

THETHEATER HAS BEEN OPEN SINCEJUNE AND HAS EVEN BEEN RENTINGOUT THEATERS TO GROUPS OF 20FOR PRIVATE EVENTS.

ON THEWALLS BETWEEN EVERY THEATER ISHAND SANITIZER.

MASKS AREREQUIRED AND CAPACITY IS CUTSO THAT CUSTOMERS ARE SPREADOUT.

22:41 SARAH DEACON, FORTPIERCE RESIDENT I DONT KNOW.

ITHINK IT IS TOO SOON.

SARAHDEACON SAYS PLANS TO SEE ASHOW ARE NOT IN HER NEARFUTURE.

AND THAT NEW MOVIESSHOULD BE RELEASED ON DEMANDAND AT HOME.

SARAH DEACON,FORT PIERCE RESIDENT 25:07 I'MNOT EVEN ALLOWED TO GO BACK TOWORK.

IN MY OPINION I CANT GOTO THE MOVIES.

ON FRIDAY BOTHTHE REGAL 16 INSIDE THETREASURE COAST MALL AND THEREGENCY 8 IN STUART WILL BEREOPENING.

NEXT WEEK, THE AMC14 IN PORT ST LUCIE PLANS TODO THE SAME.

48:11 NATHALIEDESIR, ASST.

MANAGER,TOUCHSTAR CINEMAS WE GET A LOTOF CALLS ASKING IF WE'RE OPEN.BUTTED 52:23 THEY'VE BEENSAYING 'THANK YOU FOR OPENING.I KNOW YOU GUYS ARE TAKING ARISK, BUT THANK YOU.

WE NEEDEDTHAT.

THERE'S NOTHING ELSE TODO.'

LL TAG: ANOTHER CHANGE ATOUCHSTAR CINEMAS, NATHALIESAYS IN ORDER TO PREVENTPEOPLE FROM GATHERING AT THECONSESSION STAND, THEY NOWHAVE SERVERS THAT WILL COMEAND TAKE YOUR ORDER BEFOREYOUR MOVIE STARTS AND DELIVERYOUR FOOD AND DRINKS.REPORTING IN FORT PIERCE, IMDEREK LOWE WPTV NC 5.