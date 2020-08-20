082020 11 A BLOCK

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 days ago

Plus...nearly 50 years after his first democratic national convention...joe biden takes the stage to accept his party's nomination for president of the united states of america.

In our top story at 11... tonight...friends...f amily...and strangers lined the highway to pulaski county to give a final welcome home to a 22-year-old soldier...who died on his birthday, while trying to help others in texas according to fort hood officials... specialist jakob cole aton, of somerset, was directing traffic on an interstate, around a wreck between two cars last week, when the driver of another car, hit and killed him.

Abc 36's monica harkins brings us to pulaski county tonight where a motorcade brought him home.

"first woma:jakob was a kind soul he was just a giving person."

"mitsy:as melissa and jake would describe him, his mom and dad, he was just a loving kid that helped out in everyway that he could."

Even in jakob aton's last moments that's what he was doing...helping.

"mitsy: i just think this is the least we can do is honor him."

Aton drove past a small crash in texas on august 12th.

Police say he had pulled over and was directing traffic...when a car hit and killed him.

August 12th...the same day as his 22-nd birthday.

His family talked to him just before.

"mitsy: they got to talk to him on his birthday.

Other woman: "they got to see him open his presents sing happy birthday to him.."

His family not realizing that facetime would be the last time they got to see his face.

"captain mathew tomilson:a life that didn't need to be lost."

Captain matthew tomilson with burnside fire department was just one of dozens of first responders who came to pay respects...and share a reminder.

"tomilson: slowing down and moving over is another big issue we face and uh it's hard to believe this happened to him."

So they stood...family... friends.holding signs, flags, candles "you should try to be more like him."

And strangers who say it could have been their son... kevin hall"my son was overseas been to iraq he's at fort campbell he's a staf yeah it jut brings it close to home."

But everyone there could agree..

"it was such a remarkable, tragic, way he passed but going out helping another human i mean you can't beat that."

Literally giving his life for others...a legacy so fitting for a man like aton.

In pulaski county, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

### the visitation and funeral for specialist aton... are this weekend.

The visitation is saturday morning at eleven, at pulaski funeral home.

The funeral service is saturday afternoon at one, also at the funeral home.

Aton will be buried at beech grove cemetery.

We have new information tonight, about yesterday's deadly crash in lincoln county.

According to the coroners office..

Two women died, after the vehicles they were driviing..

Collided head-on just before seven last night..

On highway 27.

The coroner says the women killed.... were 22-year-old callie young from somerset and 40 year old tenessa cole from waynesburg.

According to the coroner..

Cole was on her way to stanford to shop and young was on her way to somerset presumably to go home.

Weather animationtropical moisture will be increasing over the area, increasing our chances of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow though the weekend.

Tonight: partly cloudy, lows around 66 friday: partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorm, highs around 84 short weather her way to somerset presumably to go home.

Tonight: partly cloudy, lows around 66 friday: partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorm, highs around 84 short weather ots image:right covid-19 deaths coronavirus in ky 3.jpg for a third day in a row..

The number of people who have died from covid-19 in kentucky, is in the double digits.

Governor andy beshear reported 14 new deaths from the virus today.

Yesterday there were twelve and the day before also twelve.

That's a total of 38 lives lost to covid- 19 in just three days.

According governor beshear... the total number of deaths in the state from the virus..

Is now..

856.

25:02"i do not remember a time where we had double digits deaths for three straight days, i can't remember a time that we have, and i wouldn't be surprised if this isn't our highest three day period but its going to continue, remember when we said it was going to be a tough august, that's because of what we had in july.

25:20 according to state reports, there were more than ten- thousand positive cases of the virus reported last month in the commonwealth.

Today..

Governor beshaer reported..

726 new cases of covid-19.

The governor says more than one hundred of them were kids 18 and younger..

And twenty of them were from children ages five and under.

According to governor beshera..

The positivity rate is now..

5 point 18 percent.

Less than two weeks after having quadruple bypass surgery... clark county sheriff berl perdue says he's been cleared to return to light duty next week.

Sheriff perdue posted on his facebook page tonight, that he had received a clean bill of health from his heart surgeon.

The post says his recovery is ahead of schedule.

He was only hospitalized for three days after his procedure.

Boyle county's mascot...the rebel...will stay...for now.

School leaders met tonight to discuss the mascot's future...after a petition started circulating in july calling for its removal.

The author of that petition...an alum...says the school's site based decision making council decided tonight it would keep the name "rebel" but retire the logo of a civil war-era cavalry soldier...and create a minority support council for students.

Petition supporters say the mascot...in place since the early 1960's... is a symbol of white supremacy.

Two weeks after that petition...a counter petition started making the rounds.

Tonight's meeting isn't the end of this discussion.

The board of education will still review the decision.

### fall high school sports in kentucky will go as planned.

This afternoon the k-h-s-a-a voted to stick to its delayed start time.

That means high school football games are just three weeks away.

Abc 36's austin miller joins us with more on how tough this decision was.

It certainly wasn't easy...despite the 16-to-2 vote in favor of sticking to the plan.

There were extensive discussions on how two different types of delays may work..

And, whether those options would still be available if governor beshear or the state health commissioner were to step-in and force a delay to the season.

What today's ruling means is that field hockey and cross country can start september 7th..

While football..

Soccer and volleyball can begin competition september 11th.

As for the postseason..

A decision on that will be made during september's board meeting.

Lexington christian football head coach doug charles says they've been holding off on buying new equipment until they knew that the schedule would remain in place.

He says there's excitement that games are in sight..

But the old coach speak of taking it one game at a time has taken extra meaning this season.

"we cherish everyday.

In fact, we're looking at having our senior night moved to the first home game, not the last home game because this has taught us that we never know what tomorrow's gonna bring, so relish and rejoice what the day has given."

In addition to fall sports..

Cheerleading and dancing championships have been moved to 2021.

The khsaa is also lifting restrictions that will allow basketball players to play for a-a-u and other non-school teams until october 15th.

Coming up later in sports... u-k deputy director of athletics dewayne peevy is leaving lexington.

Plus...offensive coordinator eddie gran is excited about what he's seeing from the cats' passing attack.

Austin miller, abc 36 sports.

When asked..

Governor andy beshear, had alot to say, during his breifing today, about the k-h-s-a-a decision.

Here's part of his response.

On the khsaa decision 28:55-29:33 gov andy beshear "admidittly i was surprised, we know a lot about this virus now, we know that it spreads by contact and we know the closer the contact the easier it can spread, and i thought it was pretty logical to say okay lets look at all the sports and lets see what has the lowest contact down to what has the highest contact and at a time when the virus is really high play the sports with the lowest contact they have the greatest percentage of being successful and that we would wait for the sports with the highest contact.

That's both for the safety of the athletes but also do you want to be able to play a full season."

The governor also says..

He'll look more closely at the decision..

And he could make a recommendation or "something more".... but he didn't say what "something more" could mean.

