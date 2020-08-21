Namaste goes global: French President Emmanuel Macron greets German Chancellor with Namaste|Oneindia

Global  
 

Coronavirus has brought the world to its knees, forcing everyone to maintain social distancing.

It has taught the world to find new innovative ways to contain the spread of Coronavirus virus.

There is something that India has also contributed in this fight against Coronavirus with its hand gesture 'Namaste' of greeting everyone with folded hands rather than a handshake that is strictly frowned upon in this new normal.

While world leaders and personalities have been caught on camera doing namaste before, the latest to grab eyeballs are French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Macron was seen leaning forward with folded hands in the Indian Namaste to greet Merkel, who was seen reciprocrating the same kind gesture.


