Megan Thee Stallion is healing well after gunshot injuries

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
The "WAP" hitmaker was rushed to the hospital last month after being shot in the feet.


Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper

Megan Thee Stallion Claims for First Time, Tory Lanez Shot Her

 Megan Thee Stallion isn't dancing around it anymore ... she just came flat out and accused Tory Lanez, by name, of shooting her. It's the first time she's..
TMZ.com

D.A. Mulling Over Assault Charge Against Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

 The L.A. County D.A.'s Office is reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting ... TMZ..
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion shares photo of gunshot injury, slams critics: 'Y'all people are so sick!'

 "Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared graphic images of her heel, which was wounded by gunshot on July 12. She also called out her haters.
USATODAY.com

TftiQueen

W🥀 Megan Thee Stallion deserves the healthiest healing journey possible 💕 Leave her the***alone witcho backwards logic headass. 35 minutes ago

Ms_Shado

Beauty & Brains 🤍🇳🇬 RT @nigerianprynce: Megan Thee Stallion owes y’all NOTHING. The fact you folks are saying she lying and making her speed her healing proces… 46 minutes ago


Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion give away $1m dollars via Twitter [Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion give away $1m dollars via Twitter

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away one million dollars via Twitter with CashApp, to celebrate their new single 'WAP'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Megan Thee Stallion is healing well after her gunshot ordeal and has shown off her injuries on social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

Cardi B gifts a Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed via Instagram that she's been gifted a Birkin bag by Cardi B.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published