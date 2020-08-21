Global  
 

Fire at hydroelectric plant in Telangana, 9 fear trapped | Oneindia News
Major fire broke out in an underground hydroelectric power unit of at Srisailam project in Telangana on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

Atleast 20 people were on duty at the time when fire broke out at the power station.

BMC has urged people to take precaution while using 13 bridges that are in a dilapidated condition during the upcoming 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will start from August 22.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan died early on Friday morning.

He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

He had tested positive for Covid-19.

As India continues to reel under the Coronavirus Pandemic, the single day jumps remain over 60 thousand now.

India surpassed the 29 lakh-mark with a single a day jump of 68,898 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, he praised his running mate Kamala Harris during his acceptance speech, describing her as a powerful voice in the US.


