Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Donald Trump

Joe Biden vowed to heal a country battered by a deadly pandemic and an economic catastrophe by uniting all Americans, while warning that President Donald Trump would go on stoking hatred and fear if elected to another four-year term. Gloria Tso reports.
Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and millions of Americans at homewhom he hopes will send him to the White House to replace Donald Trump.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and..
House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job.
CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in..