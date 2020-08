Julia Louis Dreyfus Mercilessly Mocks Trump Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:33s - Published 3 minutes ago Julia Louis Dreyfus Mercilessly Mocks Trump The “Veep” star relentlessly joked about President Donald Trump while hosting the last night of the Demoratic National Convention. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Donald Trump Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred at the Democrats’ convention as she took aim at US...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 9 hours ago





Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Donald Trump



Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred at the Democrats’ convention as shetook aim at US President Donald Trump. Louis-Dreyfus was the celebrity hostfor the closing night of the convention as Joe.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 4 hours ago