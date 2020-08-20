Ballot Recount In Broward Democratic Primary's Supervisor Of Elections Race

Broward To Start Recount In Supervisor Of Elections RaceFrances Wang reports the recount is expected to take 8 hours.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy III over Ed Markey in primaryPelosi said when Democrats were working to take back control of the House from Republicans during the 2018 elections, Kennedy stumped for candidates across the country.
Highly Contested Race For Broward Supervisor Of Elections Heading To RecountFlorida law provides for a machine recount in close races such as this one. The process involves the re-scanning the ballots.