Ballot Recount In Broward Democratic Primary's Supervisor Of Elections Race

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Ballot Recount In Broward Democratic Primary's Supervisor Of Elections Race
Frances Wang reports results are due by Sunday at 3 p.m.

Broward Canvassing Board Meets Ahead Of Saturday’s Recount Of Supervisor Of Elections Race

With the race for Broward Supervisor of Elections too close to call in the Democratic primary, an...
cbs4.com - Published


Broward To Start Recount In Supervisor Of Elections Race [Video]

Broward To Start Recount In Supervisor Of Elections Race

Frances Wang reports the recount is expected to take 8 hours.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy III over Ed Markey in primary [Video]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy III over Ed Markey in primary

Pelosi said when Democrats were working to take back control of the House from Republicans during the 2018 elections, Kennedy stumped for candidates across the country.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:46Published
Highly Contested Race For Broward Supervisor Of Elections Heading To Recount [Video]

Highly Contested Race For Broward Supervisor Of Elections Heading To Recount

Florida law provides for a machine recount in close races such as this one. The process involves the re-scanning the ballots.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published