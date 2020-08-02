Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in 'The Flash'

Robert J.E. Simpson RT @CinePunked: Vanity Fair report Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton both to reprise the role of Batman in DC's forthcoming The Flash. https:/… 4 minutes ago

Joe Baidoo RT @InsideBacklot: Ben Affleck will officially reprise his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman for ‘THE FLASH’ film. https://t.co/Usx7mxUHu9 18 minutes ago

BANG Showbiz Ben Affleck to reprise Batman role in The Flash #BenAffleck #Batman #MichaelKeaton #TheFlash #EzraMiller… https://t.co/vigxdCNIRs 20 minutes ago

Amy Kichko RT @SuperHeroHype: Ben Affleck Will Reprise His Role as Batman For The Flash Movie #Batfleck #BatfleckForever #Batman #TheFlash #Flashpoint… 47 minutes ago

Proteem Bhaduri Could we also have Cavill back? Please? https://t.co/Y0Q6xtKHPe 1 hour ago

● Kevin Lumbreras ● RT @FilmsNostromo: Batman is BACK 🦇 Michael Keaton will return as Batman in the upcoming Flash Film starring Ezra Miller and directed by An… 2 hours ago