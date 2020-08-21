Company Launch Superyacht They Compare To A Stealth Fighter
A jaw-dropping yacht has been unveiled that the makers compare to a stealth fighter jet.
The ‘Nemesis One’ is described as the 'world’s first luxury foiling multihull'.
Hydrogen-powered & autonomous, the luxury catamaran will be able to raise out of the water on hydrofoils to achieve fast speeds of over 50 knots.
Nemesis say their vessel will combine “ultra-fast and zero emission cruising, luxurious and modern interiors, with fighter jet style ‘fly-by-wire’ autonomous controls.” The company says the expected price-tag would be around €80 million.