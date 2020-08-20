Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood.

'Poison is part of Putin 's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

The anti-corruption campaigner and staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin fell ill while on a flight back to Moscow from a city in Siberia.

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman Putin critic was flying from Siberia to Moscow when his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in serious condition at a Siberian hospital according to his spokeswoman, who suspects he was deliberately poisoned. Gloria Tso reports.

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, lay in a coma at a Siberian hospital on Thursday, the victim of what his..

Footage circulating on social media purportedly shows medical workers on a plane attending to Alexei Navalny as he screams in pain after an alleged poisoning..

Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..

President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

