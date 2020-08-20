Global  
 

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood.

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Russian doctors say ‘no trace’ of poison in Navalny, refuse evacuation

 Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..
Disturbing video emerges of Putin's poisoned rival Alexei Navalny

 Footage circulating on social media purportedly shows medical workers on a plane attending to Alexei Navalny as he screams in pain after an alleged poisoning..
France offers to help Russian opposition leader following alleged poisoning

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, lay in a coma at a Siberian hospital on Thursday, the victim of what his..
Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian anti-corruption activist

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say [Video]

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

'Poisoned' Navalny too sick to be moved, doctors say [Video]

'Poisoned' Navalny too sick to be moved, doctors say

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman [Video]

Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in serious condition at a Siberian hospital according to his spokeswoman, who suspects he was deliberately poisoned. Gloria Tso reports.

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman [Video]

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman

Putin critic was flying from Siberia to Moscow when his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny unconscious in intensive care after suspected poisoning

 The anti-corruption campaigner and staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin fell ill while on a flight back to Moscow from a city in Siberia.
