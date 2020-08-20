|
|
|
'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate
'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate
Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood.
View on euronews
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in serious condition at a Siberian hospital according to his spokeswoman, who suspects he was deliberately poisoned. Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:07Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|