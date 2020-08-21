Global  
 

Taylor Swift donates more than $30,000 to help struggling teen pay for university

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published
A London teenager raising money to pay for university recently received the surprise of a lifetime...when pop star Taylor Swift contributed more than $30,000 to her GoFundMe campaign.Since Vitoria Mario emigrated from Portugal four years ago, she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.For the first few weeks the campaign was live, Mario was very, very slowly inching her way toward her goal.When Mario logged on one day, she was greeted by a £23,373 (more than $30,000) donation from Taylor Swift .“I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount.

Good luck with everything you do!

Love, Taylor,” Swift wrote


