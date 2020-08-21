Global  
 

Friday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Friday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Ramaco Resources, down about 9.3% and shares of Smart Sand down about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Gulfport Energy, trading lower by about 15.3% and Silverbow Resorces, trading lower by about 8.5%.




