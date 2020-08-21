Global  
 

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Heico, off about 6.5% and shares of AAR off about 5.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Ring Energy, trading lower by about 11% and Penn Virginia, trading lower by about 6.9%.




