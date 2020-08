Voters, officials adapt to election during pandemic Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:30s - Published 7 minutes ago Voters, officials adapt to election during pandemic Voters and officials are adapting to the election process during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DIFFERENT ELECTION SEASON.NEWSCENTER 5’S JOSH BROGADIR ISLIVE IN BOSTON WITH HOWOFFICIALS AND VOTERS AREADAPTING TO THE CHANGES.JOSH?JOSH: ERIKA, GOOD AFTERNOON.SO MANY THINGS IN OUR LIVES HAVEBEEN LIMITED DUE TO COVID, BUTONE OF THE THINGS EXPANDED ISVOTING.THERE ARE MORE OPTIONS TO CASTYOUR BALLOT THAN EVER BEFORE.PLANNING TO VOTE IN THE UPCOMINGPRIMARY?RAFAEL: WE WILL SEE.MAYBE.WE’LL SEE.I DON’T KNOW.JOSH: WHERE AND WHEN?HALLA: I HONESTLY DON’T KNOW HOWIT WORKS YET.BUT I WANT TO EXPLORE MY OPTIOAND DO IT AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE,SO MY VOTE IS NOT LOST IN THEQUEUESJOSH: WAIT NO MORE -- BOSTONELECTIONS COMMISSIONER ENEIDATAVARES CAN HELP.ELECTION WORKERS ARE GETTINGREADY FOR BIG NUMBERS OF VOTERS.ENEIDA: WE’VE ALSO STARTEDPREPPING THIS AREA FOR EARLYVOTING.JOSH: AT BOSTON CITY HALL, SHEEXPLAINED ANSWERS TO MANYFREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.LAST DAY TO REGISTER FOR THESEPTEMBER 1 PRIMARY?AND FIRST DAY TO VOTE EARLENEIDA: EARLY VOTING IS THE SAMEDAY AS THE VOTER REGISTRATIONDEADLINE.JOSH AND THAT LASTS THROUGHNEXT FRIDAY, AUGUST 28WHERE?CITY HALL AND 16 OTHER LOCATIONSIN BOSTON.AS FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS INMASSACHUSETTS, THE APPLICATIONMUST BE RECEIVED BY WEDNESDAY,AUGUST 26.YOUR BALLOT MUST BE RECEIVED BYSEPTEMBER 1.ENEIDA: IF, FOR SOME REASON, ITDOESN’T GET RECEIVED BY US, YOUCAN STILL GO TO POLLING LOCATIONON ELECTION DAY AND CAST YOURBALLOTJOSH: AND A HELPFUL RESOUR