Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’

The Labour Party has welcomed the four-week extension to the evictions ban in England and Wales until 20 September. Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire said the move was “good news” but “doesn’t solve the problem” of renters who are in arrears. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King says the Covid-19 pandemic is not the “death knell for clothing on the high street” following the latest retail sales statistics from the Office for National Statistics. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick. 18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British holidaymakers faced a scramble toreturn from popular destinations. Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago havebeen removed from the safe travel list, with restrictions coming into effectfrom 4am on Saturday. Mr Shapps said people going anywhere this summer shouldbe travelling with their “eyes open” to the prospect of having to self-isolateon return, pointing to his own experience of having been “caught out” while inSpain last month when it was added to the quarantine list.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the government’s decision to remove Croatia - along with Austria and Trinidad & Tobago - from the UK’s safe travel list. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Passengers at Gatwick Airport who had just returned from Croatia told of their holiday experiences and their views on the government’s new quarantine measures for people travelling into the UK from the country. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn