Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’

Travel Editor at The Independent Simon Calder says the “flip-flopping on quarantine” and “self-isolation roulette” means nobody can book a holiday with any confidence.

The UK removed Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from its safe travel list on Thursday.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn