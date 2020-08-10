Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’

Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’

Travel Editor at The Independent Simon Calder says the “flip-flopping on quarantine” and “self-isolation roulette” means nobody can book a holiday with any confidence.

The UK removed Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from its safe travel list on Thursday.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Simon Calder Simon Calder Travel journalist


The Independent The Independent British online daily newspaper

The best spa hotels in the UK for a relaxing staycation

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. With spas given the..
WorldNews

‘She’s voting for Biden’: Awkward video shows Trump repeatedly trying to hold Melania’s hand

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. US first lady..
WorldNews

UAE secured ‘no guarantees’ on halt of West Bank annexation from Israel, ministers admit

 The UAE has no guarantees that Israel will not annex occupied Palestinian territory in the future, Emirati ministers have said. This is despite normalising..
WorldNews

A conservation crisis: The aftermath of Gabon's hidden elephant massacre 

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. A new study has..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour welcomes eviction ban extension [Video]

Labour welcomes eviction ban extension

The Labour Party has welcomed the four-week extension to the evictions ban in England and Wales until 20 September. Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire said the move was “good news” but “doesn’t solve the problem” of renters who are in arrears. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Covid-19 not ‘death knell’ for high street [Video]

Covid-19 not ‘death knell’ for high street

Former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King says the Covid-19 pandemic is not the “death knell for clothing on the high street” following the latest retail sales statistics from the Office for National Statistics. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Facebook Braces Itself for Trump to Cast Doubt on Election Results

 The world’s biggest social network is working out what steps to take should President Trump use its platform to dispute the vote.
NYTimes.com
Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation [Video]

Student ‘overwhelmed’ by Taylor Swift donation

A London-based student says she feels “overwhelmed”, “grateful” and “blessed” after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick. 18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

Trinidad and Tobago Trinidad and Tobago Country in the Caribbean

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in [Video]

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British holidaymakers faced a scramble toreturn from popular destinations. Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago havebeen removed from the safe travel list, with restrictions coming into effectfrom 4am on Saturday. Mr Shapps said people going anywhere this summer shouldbe travelling with their “eyes open” to the prospect of having to self-isolateon return, pointing to his own experience of having been “caught out” while inSpain last month when it was added to the quarantine list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Shapps: We ‘had to act quickly’ on Croatia [Video]

Shapps: We ‘had to act quickly’ on Croatia

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the government’s decision to remove Croatia - along with Austria and Trinidad & Tobago - from the UK’s safe travel list. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
Trinidad and Tobago elections: Crime, joblessness key issues [Video]

Trinidad and Tobago elections: Crime, joblessness key issues

With rising crime, economic trouble, and a spike in coronavirus cases - voters in Trinidad and Tobago go to the polls in parliamentary elections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Croatia Croatia Country in Southeast Europe

Returning Brits give their views on new Croatia restrictions [Video]

Returning Brits give their views on new Croatia restrictions

Passengers at Gatwick Airport who had just returned from Croatia told of their holiday experiences and their views on the government’s new quarantine measures for people travelling into the UK from the country. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Croatia quarantine: Thousands of UK holidaymakers given Saturday deadline to return home

 Thousands of British holidaymakers have been given until the early hours of Saturday morning to return from Croatia in order to avoid quarantine measures.
Independent

Austria Austria Country in Central Europe

The show goes on: 'Così fan tutte' at the Salzburg Festival [Video]

The show goes on: 'Così fan tutte' at the Salzburg Festival

The show goes on: Così fan tutte performed at the Salzburg Festival. Austria's music and drama festival returns to celebrate its first centenary, despite the coronavirus pandemic. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:50Published
Austrian pair wingfoil on the country's highest mountain lake [Video]

Austrian pair wingfoil on the country's highest mountain lake

Athletes manage to surf on Schwarzsee, the highest mountain lake in Austria

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this