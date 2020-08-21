Wondrous Women Who Changed the World by Jenny Jacoby

In this first book in the new Role Models series, learn about forty inspirational women who made or continue to make stunning contributions to the world during their lifetimes.

Then, you can create paper models of ten of these women using the perforated cardstock in the back of the book.

The profiles cover a diverse group, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rosa Parks, Frida Kahlo, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai, Florence Nightingale, Michelle Kwan, Jane Goodall, Aretha Franklin, and more.