Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case

Loughlin & Husband Face Sentencing In College Bribery Case

On Friday, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scandal.

His sentence comes just a few hours before his wife, disgraced actress Lori Loughlin, will learn her sentence.

Giannulli, a fashion designer, also faces 2 years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Giannulli and Loughlin became the face of the college admissions scandal.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam [Video]

Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To 5 Months In Prison For College Admissions Scam

A federal judge in Boston on Friday accepted a plea deal and sentenced fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli to serve five months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges in the college..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced Friday In College Bribery Scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced Friday In College Bribery Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to be sentenced to federal prison time Friday for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced For College Admissions Scandal Friday [Video]

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli To Be Sentenced For College Admissions Scandal Friday

WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:08Published