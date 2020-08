Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:50s - Published 9 minutes ago Lori Loughlin Gets 2 Months In Prison For College Bribery Scandal; Mossimo Giannulli Gets 5-Month Sentence Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced Friday to federal prison time for paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to USC as athletic recruits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this sardonisms RT @_SJPeace_: Underprivileged black woman criminalized 4 simply changing the address so her son can school in a better district while a ri… 3 seconds ago Lisa Rand RT @catturd2: Admissions scandal .... Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison; husband Giannulli gets 5 months. 24 seconds ago Carol Chittum RT @HyltonRobin: Admissions scandal: Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison; Giannulli gets 5 months https://t.co/pcWi0uBuLA 33 seconds ago